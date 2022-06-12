Public bicycle rental service to be launched in Hanoi

The public bicycle service is put into operation in HCMC last December. (Photo: SGGP)



The public bicycle service providing 2,000 bikes will be put into operation at around 200 stations located on the sidewalks of main roads, near bus stops and shelters, parks, and tourist attractions.

An electric bike will be rented out for VND10,000 while a bicycle will be VND5,000 for 30 minutes; the rental price for an entire day will cost VND120,000 and VND60,000 of each kind respectively.



The project will be trialed in the fourth quarter of this year.







By Minh Khang – Translated by Kim Khanh