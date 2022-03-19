Public bicycle rental service to be expanded

The public bicycle service will be provided in other five districts in HCMC. (Photo: KK)

Deputy Director of the municipal Transport Department Vo Khanh Hung said that as of now, around 81,000 people have registered to install the TNGO mobile app and scan the QR code to use the service.



The bicycle rental service has currently provided around 500 bicycles at 43 parking stations located on the sidewalks of main roads, near bus stops and shelters, parks, and tourist attractions.

The average number of trips per day is 1,579 with more than 390,000 kilometers. The majority of people use the service during the early morning and evening peak periods, especially at the stations of Nguyen Hue, Ham Nghi and Vincom.





By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh