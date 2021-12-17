Public bicycle service in HCMC put into operation

The public bicycle service is put into pilot operation in the city.



These bicycles are equipped with GPS smart locks via 2G, 3G, 4G or Bluetooth network connection on the mobile phone.In order to use the service, bicycle renters need to add money to their bank account, credit card, ATM card linked with Mobike application; download the TNGO app on their mobile phone before scanning a QR code attached to search the nearby bicycle station to unlock the mean and registering fee based on service usage duration.Bicycle rental tickets are priced at VND5,000 (US$0.22) and VND10,000 (US$0.44) for 30 minutes and 60 minutes respectively, and the free charge is applied for the first 15 minutes of use.More than 1,000 new accounts are registered for more than 600 trips.According to the Municipal Department of Transport, 43 bicycle stations with 10 to 20 bicycles each are set up on the pavements of District 1, near the rest stops, bus stops, parks and tourist destinations.

