HCMC pilots public bicycle rental service



This is one of 43 locations handed over by the city to the investor to set up a parking station serving the pilot public bicycle model in the central area.

According to the HCMC Department of Transport, 43 parking stations are located on the sidewalks of many roads in District 1, near bus stops and shelters, parks, and tourist attractions.

Each station has an area of 10-15m2, for 10-20 bicycles to park in each cell, in front of the installation information boards. In addition to the above-mentioned stations, investors also completed 20 other venues.

Most parking locations have underground works under the sidewalks. Therefore, investors need to coordinate with the electricity and drainage companies to check for safe construction. Parking stations need to have small sidewalks for pedestrians.

Currently, 400 bicycles are available for rental.

Bicycles used in the pilot process are smart locks, with GPS navigation, closed or unlocked via 2G, 3G, 4G, and BlueTooth network connections on mobile phones. Users install the TNGO application on their phones and then scan for stations with bicycles nearby, then use this application to scan the code to unlock the vehicle and sign up.

The current rental price is VND5,000 for 30 minutes and VND10,000 an hour for each bicycle. Only the first 15 minutes are free to attract users. The public bicycle service in District 1 was approved by the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City to be piloted in one year.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Uyen Phuong