PM inspects HCMC’s two projects in Binh Chanh District

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh inspects the progress of construction project of the Binh Hung wastewater treatment plant in Binh Chanh District. Director of the HCMC Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority Luong Minh Phuc said that the second phase of the Binh Hung wastewater treatment plant under the Water Environment Improvement Project of the city is designed for a capacity of 469,000 cubic meters per day.

The project is expected to treat wastewater in compliance with environmental standards in districts 4,5,6,8,10 and 11 with a total population of around two million, and solve environmental problems in Tau Hu, Ben Nghe, Doi and Te canals. The project has reached 98 percent of the whole progress and is expected to be built on April 30, 2023.

The Prime Minister asked the project to use the latest technology to tackle air pollution, and treat wastewater to be used for aquaculture.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh leads a high-ranking delegation to inspect the progress of the construction project of the National Highway 50 expansion.

The project expanding National Highway 50 to six lanes with a total length of 6.9 kilometers has an investment capital of nearly VND1,500 billion (US$60.5 million). Of these, more than VND686 billion comes from the State and over VND812 billion is from the local budget approved by the HCMC People’s Council in June 2021.

Regarding the Ring Road No. 3 project, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said that Binh Chanh District and Thu Duc City have prepared a resettlement plan for local people.

By Mai Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh