PM inspects progress of My Thuan 2 Bridge project

PM Chinh highly appreciated initiatives and solutions to speed up the progress of construction works and asked the construction units to continuously make efforts to complete the project on schedule as well as ensure its quality and workplace safety for employees.



The Project Management Unit 7 (PMU7) under the Ministry of Transport said that the cost overrun in construction is 2.15 percent. The total disbursed capital was VND3,000 billion (US$120.4 million), achieving 89.4 percent. The target is to disburse 100 percent of allocated capital in 2022.

The disbursement of construction package XL.03B, including pier towers, main span, dykes protecting riverbank, road transport safety system and lighting system, reached more than VND387 billion, accounting for 27.89 percent and exceeding the goal by 3.1 percent.

The Prime Minister noted that the My Thuan 2 Bridge project needs to be carried out in accordance with principles for saving. The Ministry of Transport need to build roads connecting with intersections to expand and exploit the surrounding land fund and contribute to localities’ development.

By Phan Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh