HCMC chairman expects traffic infrastructure development fund in Southeast area

The proposal was released at a conference of implementing the Resolution No.154 of the Government on the action program of implementing Resolution No.24 of the Politburo on socio-economic development, and assurance of national defense and security in the Southeast region until 2030, with a vision to 2045 and investment promotion in the region.

Speaking at the conference, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said that HCMC highly agreed with the action plan of the Government on implementing the Resolution No.24 of the Politburo.

As for Ho Chi Minh City, the locality is promptly preparing for hosting a conference on implementing the action program and implementation plan in December.

The city will pay attention to protecting and developing Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve, nature reserves and biodiversity in the locality. Besides, HCMC shall focus on developing socio-economic infrastructure, especially the urban railway system connecting surrounding provinces in the region and Can Tho City, the port logistics system of the region, riverside and waterway routes connecting the Southeast region and the Mekong Delta.

The conference was organized by the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Government Office and the Party Committee of Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province this morning under the chair of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung, Chairman of the People's Council of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province Pham Viet Thanh and Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai.As the economic hub of the country, Chairman Mai stressed that HCMC would focus on building, and maintaining to be the economic hub of the country and economic growth motivation of the region and soon build seven projects and nine works.Besides, the city will review and reconstruct the economy associated with an innovative growth model based on high technology, creativity and high productivity; focus on developing its economy following its strengths of economic services with new services bringing high value in accordance with building international financial hub; develop the city as a center of trade, tourism, international logistics, human resources training and international health care. In addition, the city will reconstruct the industry sectors heading to high-technology and high added value.Of which, HCMC is reviewing and switching the usage of industrial parks and export processing zones in accordance with the high-tech park development orientation, bringing high value in association with the foundation of specialized industrial parks, comprising the information technology industry, pharmaceuticals industry, medical equipment and supplies, automation and so on.On the other hand, the innovation hubs and models of industry – services – modern urban areas and technology exchange are expected to be soon founded.Besides, HCMC will concentrate on solving social problems of a big urban area including labor, human resources, housing, traffic, flooding, environment, social welfare, climate change adaption and so on.The Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee proposed and study the development of a railway system connecting the Southeast region.Chairman Mai shared and stressed that HCMC would guarantee and perform actions with its highest responsibility to well carry out Resolution No.24 of the Politburo and contribute to the development of the region and the whole country.

