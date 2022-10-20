Two metro line projects in HCMC proposed rescheduling completion period

Van Thanh terminal station in Binh Thanh District under the Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro line (Photo: Hoang Hung)
According to the Ministry of Transport, the project of the Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro line was approved by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee in 2007 and it is expected to be completed in 2017.Through the adjustment sections in 2008, 2011, 2019 and 2021, the total investment capital of the project has increased from VND17,387 billion (US$711 million) in 2008 to over VND43,700 billion (US$1.8 billion) in 2019.
Similarly, the initial implementation of the Ben Thanh- Tham Luong metro line project was rescheduled from the period 2010-2018 to the period 2021-2026 with a total investment rise to more than VND47,890 billion (nearly US$2 billion).
According to Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The, the construction progress of the Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro line is still slow and the disbursement progress is lower than the plan.
With the current progress, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City requested the Ministry of Planning and Investment to report to the Prime Minister for approval of the policy to allow the adjustment of the project implementation time. However, the proposal for the projects' implementation reschedules has to receive ideas from relevant ministries such as the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Construction and Ministry of Planning and Investment.