MAUR proposes numerous contents related to metro lines

The Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) said that in order to accelerate the process of the urban railway projects, the agency had proposed the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee to consider the approval of the quotation on the appendix of contract No.19, comprising the general consulting contract, adjustment of the implementation schedule, the extension of the list of tax-free goods and determination of the remaining allocated ODA value of the supplement project in the medium term of 2021-2025 of the Ben Thanh- Suoi Tien Metro Line. 
Illustrative photo
Besides, the MAUR also proposed the Municipal People’s Committee to allow it to balance and spend the rest of financial sources from the advanced management expenditure of Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien and Ben Thanh – Tham Luong Projects extracted from the counterpart fund of the city at the beginning of 2022 while waiting for the adjustment approval of the management expenditure for the two projects.
As for the Ben Thanh – Tham Luong Metro Line, it is necessary to remove the obstacles related to site clearance resettlement and compensation procedures in District 3; negotiate the appendix of contract No.13 (the IC consultant contract; review and approve its design and quotation, select the contractors for transporting technical infrastructure sub-projects. 

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong

