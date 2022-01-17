MAUR proposes numerous contents related to metro lines

The Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) said that in order to accelerate the process of the urban railway projects, the agency had proposed the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee to consider the approval of the quotation on the appendix of contract No.19, comprising the general consulting contract, adjustment of the implementation schedule, the extension of the list of tax-free goods and determination of the remaining allocated ODA value of the supplement project in the medium term of 2021-2025 of the Ben Thanh- Suoi Tien Metro Line.