MAUR proposes numerous contents related to metro lines

Illustrative photo
Besides, the MAUR also proposed the Municipal People’s Committee to allow it to balance and spend the rest of financial sources from the advanced management expenditure of Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien and Ben Thanh – Tham Luong Projects extracted from the counterpart fund of the city at the beginning of 2022 while waiting for the adjustment approval of the management expenditure for the two projects.As for the Ben Thanh – Tham Luong Metro Line, it is necessary to remove the obstacles related to site clearance resettlement and compensation procedures in District 3; negotiate the appendix of contract No.13 (the IC consultant contract; review and approve its design and quotation, select the contractors for transporting technical infrastructure sub-projects.