Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien metro line to test run in 2022

A station of the Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien Metro Line. (Photo: SGGP)

According to MAUR's report, the progress of the construction project is about 90.91 percent. It strives to carry out test runs for each section and on the whole route in 2022 and put the project into operation by the end of 2023.



The construction package of the underground section from Ben Thanh Station to the Opera House Station is under construction to complete the Ben Thanh Station area, expected to be completed in September 2022. The construction package of the underground section from the Opera House to Ba Son Station is currently carrying out some final works and is expected to be finished this year. The construction package of the elevated section and the depot with a length of 17.1km from Ba Son Station to Binh Duong Province territory has completed the structure of the elevated stations and viaducts, and the architectural construction and the mechanical and electrical systems of the station are being completed. In addition, the construction of pedestrian bridges is deployed to increase access to the route.



Regarding the procurement of mechanical and electrical equipment, rolling stock, rails, and maintenance, 17 trains of the project have been imported. Most of the equipment in 11 systems of the project has been deployed and installed, such as the overhead power supply system, signaling information system, automatic train control systems ATO/ATP/ATS, platform screen doors, traction power supply system, and other systems.







By Thanh Hai – Translated by Gia Bao