Senior leaders of HCMC visit Covid-19 hit people facing difficult circumstances

The Deputy Chairman said that HCMC has received huge supports for human resources, medical equipment and supplies from the Central and other provinces.
On behalf of the city authorities, the leader expressed his thankfulness for the great contributions of military medical staff, doctors and healthcare workers from other provinces for HCMC as well as Binh Chanh District in the Covid-19 fight.
Mr. Le Hoa Binh stressed that all the forces and relevant units had to try their best to control the pandemic so that residents can go to the markets to buy essential goods. The green areas having parks are being considered to open under pandemic control regulations.
Besides, the city leader also suggested Binh Chanh District soon implement the housing projects to take the people, workers and employees from rental houses to avoid the pandemic until the city comes back to new normal.
On the occasion, Mr. Binh also visited, encouraged and gave gifts to medical staff, doctors working at mobile medical stations No.14 and No.2 in Binh Chanh District.
On the same day, a working delegation of HCMC Commission of Mass Mobilization lead by its head Nguyen Huu Hiep visited and handed over 100 gift bags for some minority ethnics facing difficult circumstances in Tan Binh District. Each gift bag included VND500,000 (US$22) in cash and rice, eggs and instant noodles. In addition, the delegation also gave 10,000 gift bags with a total amount of VND3 billion (US$132,000) for residents impacted by the pandemic in the locality.
As of yesterday afternoon, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City, Director of the HCMC Welfare Center To Thi Bich Chau and her working delegation paid a visit to the social welfare centers in District 5 and District 7.
Besides, the working delegation also encouraged foreigners affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in Tan Hung Ward, District 7 and visited and offered gift bags for families having children whose father died due to coronavirus in Ward 8, District 5.
