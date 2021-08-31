Mobilizing community implemented skillfully with a sincere attitude

The Party Central Committee (PCC)'s Commission for Mass Mobilisation has just coordinated with the HCMC Commission of Mass Mobilization and Binh Thanh District to call up more than 2,000 local residents, who are living in substandard rental housing and slums in 16 wards in Binh Thanh District, for moving to the apartment building at 1050 Chu Van An and Thanh Da Trade Union hotel during citywide social distancing amid pandemic complexities, said Head of HCMC Commission of Mass Mobilization Nguyen Huu Hiep.