Mobilizing community implemented skillfully with a sincere attitude

Head of HCMC Commission of Mass Mobilization Nguyen Huu Hiep (2nd, R) offers gifts to households that move to temporary accommodation in Thanh Da Trade Union hotel in Binh Thanh District amid pandemic. (Photo: SGGP)
The evacuation bringing local residents to the temporary shelters that was implemented on August 26-28 aims to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and the number of confirmed cases as well as protect the people’s health.
The leader of the municipal Commission of Mass Mobilization expressed his joy at bright airy spacious apartments where people have better living conditions during 22 days. Water and electricity will be provided free of charge.
Every household was offered free meals in the first two days, a cash assistance of VND500, 000, milk for children, a bag of food and essential items.
Binh Thanh District has 20 wards with a population of about 490,000 people. These people are among 4,000 residents in 16 wards that are high-risk locations for Covid-19 infection. The HCMC Commission of Mass Mobilization proposed Secretary of the City’s Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen to approve the evacuation with the support of Binh Thanh Districts and the Central Commission for Mass Mobilization, he said.
Firstly, residents did not agree with the municipal authorities in leaving their houses for the temporary accommodation. After checking in the new shelter and receiving gifts form the local authorities, they were interested in the new homes with the better environment for better living, Mr. Hiep said.
Head of HCMC Commission of Mass Mobilization Nguyen Huu Hiep.
As the pandemic is still ongoing with confirmed cases having been rising steeply, the work of mass mobilization has to be carried out actively while the Commission's officials must make every effort to call on people to participate in prevention and control activities for the pandemic, such as protecting the green zones where are not affected by the virus, mobilizing owners of rental housing to reduce rental fees for low-wage workers and poor people, encouraging organizations, individuals and businesses to donate money and materials to field hospitals for Covid-19 treatment and needy people.
He stressed that local residents play an important role in the fight against Covid-19. The unity and solidarity among people and their awareness of the disease are keys to facing the coronavirus pandemic.
Head of HCMC Commission of Mass Mobilization Nguyen Huu Hiep expressed his excitement for mobilizing religious dignitaries and followers to participate in the fight against Covid-19.
On the other hand, the community-based teams in quarters and hamlets also play a very important role in the fourth wave of the pandemic. They know about the number of households and situation of every family, F0 cases in the localities well and help the authorities to provide timely support for people in difficulties, he noted.
More than 2,000 local residents who are living in substandard rental housing and slums in 16 wards in Binh Thanh District are moving to the apartment building at 1050 Chu Van An and Thanh Da Trade Union hotel during citywide social distancing amid pandemic complexities.
Every household was offered free meals in the first two days.
Leaders of Binh Thanh District present gifts to local residents.
A local people (L) in the new accommodation in Thanh Da Trade Union hotel