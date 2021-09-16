Organizations, businesses donate to HCMC for Covid-19 fight

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC To Thi Bich Chau (C) receives donations from the Ministry of Finance and Bao Viet Insurance Corporation. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ministry of Finance and Bao Viet Insurance Corporation presented 6,000 bags of food and essential goods worth VND1.8 billion (US$78,700) while Woongjin Foods Company handed over 2,000 boxes of rice milk bottles worth VND1 billion (US$43,700).



A group of Protestants in Go Vap District, the “Loi Su Song Vietnam” offered 1,500 sets of medical protective clothing worth VND140 million ($6,119).

Speaking at the receiving event, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC, To Thi Bich Chau extended her heartfelt thanks to the enterprises for gifting food, essential goods and medical products to assist the municipal government in the fight against Covid-19.

As of present, the HCMC’s Covid-19 prevention and control fund has received donations valued more than VND6,000 billion (US$262 million) from organizations and individuals, including cash gifts of VND 931 billion (US$40.7 million).To date, the fund has distributed over VND700 billion (US$30.6 million) to needy people, Ms. Chau said.

