Local medical facilities to grant “green-card” for home-isolated Covid patients

According to Doctor Nguyen Huu Hung, Vice Director of the Municipal Department of Health, by September 10, 908 Covid-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from field hospitals and quarantine facilities.
Currently, medical facilities in the city need 3,311 more positions of doctor, nurse, midwifery, input staff.
Many recovered patients have participated in the Covid-19 fight and provided protective clothes, accommodations, performed sample tests and received benefits and allowances as volunteers.
Concerning the reflection of detecting worm in medical staff’s meals at the Covid-19 Field Hospital No.8, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City's Food Safety Management Board Pham Khanh Phong Lan said that the hospital’s board of directors had terminated the contract with Beluga Company, which provides meals for patients and medical staff every day.
Ho Chi Minh City has just received 30,000 more antivirus doses to meet the Covid-19 patient treatment demand at home. However, by September 9, only 86,000 self-isolated infections have received medicine bags A and B, 8,463 ones have been provided with medicine bag C.
The information above was released at a press conference on Covid-19 prevention and control tasks in Ho Chi Minh City yesterday afternoon.
Deputy Head of the HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control Pham Duc Hai speaks at the press conference.
Deputy Head of the HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control Pham Duc Hai informed 39,433 coronavirus infections are under treatment in the city.On September 10, 3,392 patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total discharges to 147,416 from the beginning of the year up to now. On the same day, the city recorded 188 deaths related to Covid-19. The number of deaths tends to decrease every day.
Currently, medical facilities in the city need 3,311 more positions of doctor, nurse, midwifery, input staff.
Many recovered patients have participated in the Covid-19 fight and provided protective clothes, accommodations, performed sample tests and received benefits and allowances as volunteers.
Concerning the reflection of detecting worm in medical staff’s meals at the Covid-19 Field Hospital No.8, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City's Food Safety Management Board Pham Khanh Phong Lan said that the hospital’s board of directors had terminated the contract with Beluga Company, which provides meals for patients and medical staff every day.
Ho Chi Minh City has just received 30,000 more antivirus doses to meet the Covid-19 patient treatment demand at home. However, by September 9, only 86,000 self-isolated infections have received medicine bags A and B, 8,463 ones have been provided with medicine bag C.
The information above was released at a press conference on Covid-19 prevention and control tasks in Ho Chi Minh City yesterday afternoon.