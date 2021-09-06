HCMC to extend travel pass in case of continuing social distancing

A military soldier checks the travel pass of a medical worker in HCMC (Photo: SGGP) He was speaking at the conference hosted by the HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control on September 5.



Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Pham Duc Hai who is Deputy Head of the Steering Committee said that the HCMC ‘s government has established the steering committee for planning and building of Covid-19 Prevention, Control, and economic recovery.



The committee includes 17 members, including Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai who is head of the committee, deputy chairmen and chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Le Hoa Binh, Vo Van Hoan, Duong Anh Duc, Ngo Minh Chau and Phan Thi Thang.

The city has also set up advisory teams on economic recovery, Covid-19 prevention measures, social welfare activities and strengthening investment projects.

As of present, HCMC had 245,707 people infected with Covid-19, including 245,247 community transmission cases and 460 imported cases.

From January 1, 2021 to present, the total number of patients released from hospitals was 125,481 while the number of confirmed deaths was 10,452, he said.

Deputy head of the HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control Pham Duc Hai speaks at the conference on September 5. (Photo: SGGP)

Lieutenant Colonel Le Manh Ha, deputy chief of staff at the municipal Department of Public Security said that the HCMC Police Department, the Department of Health, the Department of of Labor - Invalids and Social Affairs, the Department of Information and Communications, the People’s Committees of districts have updated information about vaccination data, Covid-19 patients and those who are granted travel pass into the National population database.



When HCMC launches safety requirements and cases of special necessity permitted to go out, the city’s public security will control travel activities. QR code will be used to monitor people’s travel instead of travel warrant.

On September 4, districts completed 80 percent of the second phase of testing. The city saw a decline in new cases, said Deputy Head of the HCMC Center for Disease Control Dr. Nguyen Hong Tam.

According to Deputy Director of the Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen Nguyen Phuong, the department has proposed the reopening model for traditional markets to the municipal People’s Committee, and worked with relevant units and Binh Dien Wholesale Market to begin the transport of goods to help sellers receive commodities to provide for supply chains, traditional markets and community kitchens.

By Thanh An, Giao Linh – Translated by Kim Khanh