HCMC’s leaders receive Cuba Granma newspaper’s representatives

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (R) receives Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Granma Newspaper, Arlin Alberty Loforte.

The delegation has a four-day visit to HCMC from December 3-6 at the invitation of the Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper.



Speaking at the receiving ceremony, Mr. Khue expressed his sincere thanks for the sharing and support taken by Cuba in wartime and the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

He highly appreciated the role and position of the Granma Newspaper, the official organ of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba with more than 600,000 copies. The newspaper plays an important role in orienting the Cuban people and providing guidelines and policies for the Party and State.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (R) offers a gift to Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Granma Newspaper, Arlin Alberty Loforte.

As a center of economy, policy, culture, science, and technology in the country, HCMC has currently around 50 newspapers and hundreds of Central and local press agencies, including organs of the Communist Party of Vietnam consisting of the Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper and the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper with a large number of copies that serve as a bridge between the Party, local authorities and people as well as present images of Vietnam to international friends, he added.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (R) and Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Granma Newspaper, Arlin Alberty Loforte

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Granma Newspaper Arlin Alberty Loforte said that she was very impressed with the socio-economic development of Vietnam in general and HCMC in particular.

2023 will mark the 50th anniversary of Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s historical visit to the central province of Quang Tri -Vietnam in September 1973. He became the first foreign leader to visit the newly-liberated area in Quang Tri. The delegation visited the province and witnessed the strong development of the land, which had many memories with Former Cuban President Fidel Castro.

She hoped to have opportunities to discuss digital transformation, and the application of high and advanced technology in the fields of press, especially confronting bad information with the official newspaper of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Formed in 1965, Granma is the official newspaper of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba. The newspaper has several weekly international editions, available in English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Turkish and Portuguese, and are also distributed abroad. Apart from Cuba, Granma is also printed in Argentina, Brazil, and Canada. The first website for Granma was created in August of 1996, making Granma the first media organization in Cuba to have a website.





By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh