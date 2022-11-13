HCMC, Cuban localities enhance cooperation

Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Nguyen Ho Hai (R) receives Secretary of the National Assembly of People’s Power and the Council of State of Cuba, Homero Acosta Álvarez.

Speaking at the receiving ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai affirmed that HCMC always respects cooperative relations in all fields between the city and Cuba.



He expressed his sincere thanks for the sharing and support taken by Cuba in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the southern economic hub.

He hoped that Mr. Homero Acosta Álvarez would help promote the development cooperation between HCMC and Cuba ’s provinces and cities, strengthen bilateral trade exchanges, create favorable conditions for businesses to invest and cooperate in the sectors of health, science and technology, education as well as organize exchanges between the peoples of the two nations to enhance mutual understanding of cultures, customs and traditions.

Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Nguyen Ho Hai (3rd, R) offers a gift to Secretary of the National Assembly of People’s Power and the Council of State of Cuba, Homero Acosta Álvarez.

For his part, Secretary of the National Assembly of People’s Power and the Council of State of Cuba, Homero Acosta Álvarez highly appreciated Vietnam’s achievements under the Party's leadership.

Despite facing difficulties due to embargoes, Cuba has carried out reforms to promote economic development in the country as well as support people's lives.

He believed that HCMC will continue to achieve more achievements and make outstanding contributions to the special traditional friendship between the two countries, which was laid by President Ho Chi Minh and President Fidel Castro.

The Cuban leader said that he will also continue to promote cooperative relations between Cuba and HCMC, especially in connecting trade and enterprises.

By Thanh Hang – Translated by Kim Khanh