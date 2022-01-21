HCMC well takes care of needy people during Tet holidays

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the meeting.

Attending at the event were Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen; Standing Vice Secretary of HCMC Party Committee cum Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai; Vice Secretary of HCMC Party Committee cum Chairwoman of the City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le; and Vice Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai together with chairpersons of Thu Duc City and 21 districts and 1,546 deputies.



Speaking at the event, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen highly appreciated the State agencies and units at all levels making every effort in fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic and ensuring health and safety of residents as well as carrying out programs providing a warm Tet to needy people.

He stressed that the lunar New Year is also a chance for the city to express sincere thanks to the frontline forces, individuals and organizations that joined hands with the municipal authorities to participate in the Covid-19 combat.

Regarding the current pandemic situation and new cases of those infected with the Covid-19 Omicron variant in the city, the Party Chief said that people should stay calm and prevent the spread in society. The municipal health sector has a plan to combat the Omicron variant and asked competent departments and localities across the city to strictly implement the plan’s requirements

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) extends Tet greetings to heads of wards, communes and towns of Thu Duc City and districts. Secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Duc City Nguyen Van Hieu offers Tet greeting cards to wards' leaders.

He asked State agencies, functional departments, local authorities of districts, especially the military and public security forces, and the health sector to arrange work based on their plans during Tet holidays to ensure the fulfillment of their tasks and serve the people.

As the nation’s worst-hit locality, HCMC recorded more than 500,000 Covid-19 patients with over 20,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths, including the number of State officials infections and deaths of 6,902 and 44 respectively.

He emphasized 2022 is the year the city must act decisively to stop the virus to limit the maximum loss. Every individuals and units at all levels take more responsibility at work

Secretary of the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City’s Linh Trung Ward Nguyen Thanh Binh committed that the ward’s authorities will continuously carry out prevention and control measures of pandemic and build Omicron response plan as well as implement socioeconomic recovery, maintain trade and production activities in industrial and processing zones, provide Tet gifts to needy people and build a pure and strong political system.

Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of District 6 Le Thi Thanh Thao affirmed that the district will focus on caring for more than 20,000 residents after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chairwoman of the City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le attends the virtual meeting in District 3. Chairwoman of the City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (4th, R) presents gifts to leaders of local authorities. Secretary of the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City’s Linh Trung Ward Nguyen Thanh Binh speaks at the meeting.



