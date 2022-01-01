HCMC’s Health Department takes urgent action against Omicron

A healthcare worker gives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a resident.



The city’s health sector has aksed the competent departments, units and local authorities of districts, wards and communes to strengthen supervision and management of people entering the city from abroad to prevent cases of importing the new variant of Omicron ; tracing and identifying the contacts of all suspected people.

Administering a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, especially people at higher risk from Covif-19, developing continuously carrying out the operation of Covid-19 treatment facilities and field hospitals, mobile healthcare stations and community-based Covid-19 patient care teams, and enhancing propaganda on prevention and control of Covid-19 are also parts of the response plan.



The Health Department has also asked hospitals to get ready for receiving Covid-19 patients in the new normal state.

The HCMC Center for Disease Control collects samples of all arrivals in Tan Son Nhat Airport for Covid-19 rapid antigen test.

Related to the five suspected cases of the new omicron variant of coronavirus found in HCMC, their test result is negative for Omciron on December 31, 2021, according to the Department of Health.

The travelers included one passenger of the flight No.TK 162 arrived in Tan Son Nhat Airport on December 21, 2021; two people of the flight VN99 from the U.S. to HCMC on the same day; one arrival of the flight JL759 departed in the U.S. and landed in Tan Son Nhat Airport on December 23; and one individual of the flight QR970 from the South Sudan to HCMC.

Hotels where the suspected cases and passengers arrived in Vietnam on the same flights are implementing quarantine period are required to monitor travelers’ health status

The Healthcare Center of Tan Binh District has coordinated with hotels to collect samples for testing and impose a mandatory quarantine for their staff, including 136 people of the Holiday Inn and 120 of the Park Royal.

The city will specially focus on completing the booster dose of vaccine to people 18 years of age and older in January, particularly for those aged 50 and older, and people with underlying medical conditions, he noted.

In the morning of January 1, the health forces have collected samples of all arrivals in Tan Son Nhat Airport for Covid-19 rapid antigen test.





By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh