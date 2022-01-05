Six Omicron cases in HCMC are asymptomatic

At the press conference on the Covid-19 situation in HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

The sixth patient who is a Taiwanese (Chinese) flight attendant has been detected on January 3. Other five cases of the new omicron variant of coronavirus previously found on December 31, 2021. They are implementing quarantine period at hotels.



Regarding to the city’s Omicron response plan , Chief of the Office of the municipal Health Department Nguyen Thi Huynh Mai said that the department has re-structured hospitals and departments for Covid-19 and Non-Covid-19 treatment. The city has currently 13 hospitals providing more than 20,000 beds and over 8,000 others in local healthcare facilities to meet the rise in new Omicron cases.

The Covid-19 epidemic in HCMC has been maintained at alert level 2. The city sees a sharp decline in the number of daily Covid-19 infections. It logged 8,886 new Covid-19 cases from December 2-7, 2021; 7,527 from December 9-16, 2021; 5,493 from December 16-23, 2021; 4,087 from December 23-30, 2021, according to Deputy Head of the HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control and Economic Recovery, Pham Duc Hai.

The southern economic hub also witnesses a drop in daily tally from 40 on December 29, 2021 to 30 on January 1, 2022, 31 on January 2, and 26 on January 3; and a decrease of patients were hospitalized from 800 to only 322 on January 1 and 309 on January 2.

Head of the High School Education Division of the HCMC Department of Education and Training, Le Duy Tan

Speaking at the conference, Head of the High School Education Division of the HCMC Department of Education and Training, Le Duy Tan said that the rate number of students in grade 12 reached over 98 percent in returning to school , followed by grade nine (96.7 percent), grade 11 (92 percent), grades seven and eight (87 percent), and grade 10 (85 percent).

According to a new regulation on the first semester examination of the academic year 2021 – 2022 released by the Ministry of Education and Training, the exam is just a review and check the knowledge which students have learned during online learning





