HCMC to strictly handle app-based service providers infringing passenger data

The Office of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee yesterday said that the Municipal People’s Committee had just assigned the Department of Transport to chair and collaborate with the Department of Information and Communications, the Department of Industry and Trade, the Department of Public Security, the People’s Committees of city districts and Thu Duc City and relevant agencies, units to regularly check, detect and strictly handle app-based means of transport operators infringing passengers’ database.
Previously, the Ministry of Transport proposed the HCMC People’s Committee direct the Department of Transport to chair and coordinate with functional agencies to guide and require businesses, drivers involved in transport business activity, motorcycle drivers transporting passengers and cargoes in the city to strictly comply with regulations of on-road transportation, network security; prevent the act of illegal usage of personal data of passengers and infringement of the personal right of passengers in activities using technology applications.

