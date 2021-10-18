Transport Ministry issues temporary guidedance on transport activities

Illustrative Photo (Source: SGGP)



Accordingly, transport activities will be divided into four levels, including the green zone for the new normal state, the yellow zone for an average risk area, the orange zone for a high risk area and the red zone for a very high risk area.

Traffic participants, excluding rail and air transport, have to comply with the health ministry’s 5K message and pandemic prevention and control measures issued by the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control and the Ministry of Health, get testing with any signs or symptoms of Covid-19 of fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, loss of smell or taste.

The Covid-19 testing is applied for individuals, including suspected cases, those coming from the orange zone with requirement for epidemiological investigation, people coming from the red zone or blocked area, fully vaccinated person and patients recovered from Covid-19 with requirement for epidemiological investigation or coming from the red zone or lockdown areas. The test must be conducted within 72 hours.

Transport operators have to send passenger lists to the local department of transport and keep the lists at least 21 days after trips; and are allowed to carry out Covid-19 testing for their employees.

Passenger transport in the green and yellow areas is implemented in usual and allowed to operate at 50 percent maximum capacity in the orange zone.

Transport businesses operating cars with nine seats or below are allowed to implement online payment and their operation does not exceed 20 percent of the total number of their vehicles. Drivers and passengers have to be fully vaccinated.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh