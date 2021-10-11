Pilot road passenger transport recovery scheme to start from October 13

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

The pilot resumption scheme will be conducted from October 13-20, with the aim to gradually restore inter-provincial passenger road transport activities amid pandemic situation, serving travel demand and promoting economic recovery.

In the period, a service supplier can operate between 5 percent to 30 percent of the total number of trips in normal conditions during seven days, with middle seats between passengers kept empty.

Normal transport activities are maintained among localities with low pandemic risks, according to the ministry.

Passengers travelling from areas with high Covid-19 risks to areas with similar or lower level of risk are required to show certificate of full vaccination or recovery from Covid-19 within six months from the departing date.

They should also have negative Covid-19 test certificate issued within 72 hours before departure time, while implementing the Ministry of Health’s 5K message.

At the same time, drivers and staff on the vehicles must also meet similar requirements.

The Ministry of Transport asked localities to strictly manage, monitor and examine people returning from other localities in line with the Ministry of Health’s regulations, to prevent the spreading of Covid-19 in the community.

For other forms of road passenger transport and the transport of passengers from/to airports and railway stations, the ministry asked the Departments of Transport in localities to give advice to the provincial People’s Committees on suitable plans in line with the ministry’s instructions in the field.

Vietnamplus