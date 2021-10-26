HCMC: Over 50,000 business vehicles not change yellow license plates

(Illustrative photo: SGGP)
The Road-Railway Traffic Police Division under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security (PC08) yesterday said that owners of all business vehicles have to perform the procedures of changing their license plate color from white to yellow in advance December 31, 2021.After the review process, around 50,000 business vehicles in the city have not had been performed the procedure of changing their license plates. The PC08 required collectives and business vehicle owners to promptly contact the registration agencies to perform the procedure as regulated.
Individuals and enterprises have to fill in all the information on the vehicles registration certificate. As for the businesses, it is obligated to attach an official letter with a list of vehicles and accurate license plates.
It is mandatory to fill in the registration form for the vehicles owned by those businesses that have the demand of changing license plates and registration certificates.
In case that individuals and enterprises do not change the plate number and vehicles owner information, it is not necessary to drive the vehicles to the registration agencies for checking the engine and chassis numbers.
After receiving the yellow plates, the vehicles owners must hand over their old plates for the registration agencies which would not affect the business activities of individuals and enterprises.
The Road-Railway Traffic Police Division under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security assigned its staff in charge to receive and keep track of changing license plates procedures by December 31.
From the beginning of 2022, business vehicles owners who do not perform the procedure of changing license plates will be fined from VND2 million (US$88) to VND4 million (US$175) as for individuals or from VND5 million (US$219) to VND8 million (US$350) for collectives as noted on the Decree No.100/2019/ND-CP dated on December 2019.