HCMC facilitates granting of vehicle registration certificate

The HCMC traffic police have granted vehicle registration certificate without transfer application or vehicles with many owners to residents from now until December 31.



According to the PC08 , vehicle users without transfer applications or vehicles with many owners can arrive at the agency to carry out the procedure of changing vehicle ownership and submit the appropriate documents following the regulations. Accordingly, those users have to declare the detailed vehicle purchasing process, eligible vehicle reception and guarantee the vehicle origin.

At the same time, the users have to submit the vehicle registration certificate, the transfer documents of both the owner holding the vehicle registration certificate and the latest seller (if possible).As for the registration procedure, the PC08 guided the vehicle users to contact the registration agencies in the places where they are living to submit the registration application, registration fee documents as regulated, certificate of revoking registration certificate and license plate for vehicles of the provinces and cities or motorbikes of various registration agencies.After 30 days without any disputes or litigation, the registration management agencies will consider granting vehicles registration certificates and license plates for cars in the same provinces, cities or motorcycles in the same registration agencies.As for other cases, the registration management agencies will revoke the vehicle registration certificate along with license plates to carry out the procedure of registering and granting new license plates following users’ residence.

By Van Minh, Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong