HCMC to remove Covid-19 checkpoints at gateways

HCMC will remove 51 Covid-19 checkpoints at gateways



The information was shared by Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai on the sidelines of the second session of the 15th National Assembly yesterday afternoon.

According to Chairman Phan Van Mai, the city is concentrating on building the criterion sets for safety assessment in the business production and education sector to ensure the safety of business production activities and resume daily activities for residents. In addition, the city is focusing on the assessment of pandemic levels to build mechanisms of monitoring and warning the pandemic situation, promptly responding to situations arising from Covid-19.

In the afternoon of the same day, the Road – Railway Traffic Police Division under the HCMC Department of Public Security said that from October 20, the functional forces at 12 checkpoints in the gateways to the city will only check the vaccination record without requiring Covid-19 negative testing result for people traveling to HCMC.Accordingly, the functional forces check the health declaration on the VNEID app, e-health book showing fully vaccinated record or one shot of vaccine within 14 days or recovered patients within 180 days for the people traveling to HCMC.

By Manh Hoa, Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong