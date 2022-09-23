HCMC: Innovating management, finding new driving forces for development

Secretray of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen highly appreciated Ithe rapid recovery of the city.

The meeting will discuss the situation and results of the implementation of socio-economic development, national defense and security, Party building in HCMC after the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the 11th Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress, and main missions in the coming time.



In the 2020-2025 tenure, the HCMC Party Committee set 22/26 targets of socio-economic development, national defense and security, and determined the theme of each year in order to pay attention to leadership work and organization of implementation.

However, the city was severely hit by the fourth wave of Covid-19 resulting during the 2020-2025 term. In 2021, for the first time in its development history, HCMC suffered a negative growth of 6.78 percent.

Resolutions of the 11th Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress set up the goals and achieved them in the year 2025, including building HCMC into a smart city, a city of modern service and industry, maintaining the city’s role as a leading economic locomotive and becoming a driving force of the development of the southern key economic region.

To achieve these goals, HCMC has set out many important tasks, consisting of rapid and sustainable economic development on the basis of the strong application of science and technology, innovation, creativity and increase in labor productivity; sustainable socio-cultural development, synchronized with economic development; ensuring national defense, security, social order; implementing four development programs on improving Party, building Government, improving mass mobilization activities and strengthening the close bond between the Party and the people.

The city has now promptly reviewed the ten-year implementation of the Political Bureau’s resolution No.16 on the direction and task of developing HCMC until 2020, and the five-year implementation of the National Assembly’s Resolution No 54 on piloting special policies for HCMC. It needs guidelines, policies and new resolutions of development missions to 2030, with a vision to 2045 issued by the Political Bureau.





