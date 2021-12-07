Theme for 2022: Safe, flexible adaptation to and effective control of Covid-19

The fourth session of the 10th tenure of People's Council of HCMC opens on December 7. (Photo: SGGP)

The meeting will focus on discussing about resolutions of the development of economy, urban areas, culture and society in the 2021-2025 period; public investment plan in 2022; policies supporting tuition fees for students of public high schools and kindergartens in the academic year 2021-2022; regulations of urban architectural management.



At the conference, Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le emphasized that deputies need to discuss and reach consensus on important decisions and policies in healthcare, education and training, state budget allocation, seeking measures ensuring social security and orders, encouraging investment and economic development, improving the quality of people's lives.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Hoa Binh said that HCMC has set out 19 specific goals, including achieving the Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) growth of 6-6.5 percent, creating jobs for 140,000 people, reducing unemployment rate by four percent, reaching the rate of workers having certificates of qualification to work of 86.05 percent.

HCMC’s socio-economic development plan from 2021 to 2025 will be divided into two phases.

In the first stage from now until 2022, the city has remedied effects of pandemic, disrupted supply and production chains; supported businesses impacted by Covid-19 to resume trade and production activities; created jobs; implemented social security and cultural-social activities under strict safety measures.

In the second phase from 2023 to 2025, the city will continuously put the pandemic under control and solve obstacles impeding its fast and sustainable development. HCMC will mobilize all resources to promote the city’s strong points and develop it into a center for economy and finance; a trade and shopping center; a regional logistic center; a tourism center; a center for creativity and innovation, science and technology; a center for high quality healthcare services, education in the country and region.

The municipal authorities plan to launch HCMC’s theme for 2022 is “Safe, flexible adaptation to and effective control of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

The city will pay attention to boosting construction progress and putting into operation main projects; improving the quality of human resources associated with the development of science, technology, innovation and creativity; strengthening e-commercial, digital transformation, digital economy and building smart city.

The People’s Committee of HCMC has also proposed key missions and solutions that will be carried out in 2022, such as implementing the “safe, flexible adaptation to and effective control of Covid-19” program, supporting enterprises to resume their operation; kicking off economic development programs in the fields of services, industry, agriculture; enhancing the quality of the building for urban administration; improving investment environment and accompanying enterprises to overcome difficulties.

