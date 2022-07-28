Breakthroughs needed to complete industrialization, modernization policies

Chairpersons of the conference titled “The country’s guidelines and policies of industrialization and modernization to 2030, with a vision to 2045” which is held in HCMC on July 28.

The meeting was chaired by member of the Politburo, Head of the Central Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh; Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics Nguyen Xuan Thang; Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen; Director of VNU-HCMC Vu Hai Quan and more than 300 leaders of ministries, departments, localities, representatives of consulates of foreign countries in HCMC, scientists, experts and entrepreneurs.



Opportunity to approach new thoughts

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the conference.

Over the past 35 years of Doi moi (renewal) process, the Party has always defined that the process of industrialization and modernization is the key mission in developing the country and reducing distances between Vietnam and countries, Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Nguyen Van Nen emphasized at the event.

The guidelines of industrialization and modernization focused on different goals and have been raised to a higher level in the 13th National Party Congress. Accordingly, the implementation of industrialization and modernization has been strengthened based on science and technology, creativity and innovation, and used opportunity of the fourth industrial revolution. The socio-economic development plan has been adjusted and improved in order to turn the country into a growing nation with modern industry and high average income by 2030, a developing country with high income by 2045, the city’s Party Chief added.

The Board of Directors of the “The country’s guidelines and policies of industrialization and modernization to 2030, with a vision to 2045” project received nearly 70 reports from organizations and experts at home and abroad, and hoped to find breakthrough solutions contributing to completing guidelines and policies of industrialization and modernization.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen meets the meeting attendees Head of the Central Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh (L) and secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen

HCMC just reviewed the 10-year implementation of resolution No.20 issued by the 11th Party Central Committee on scientific and technological development to serve industrialization and modernization in the conditions of a socialist-oriented market economy and international integration, and planned to make a review of the 10-year implementation of the Political Bureau’s resolution No.16 on the direction and task of developing HCMC until 2020, tasks and targets by 2030 with a vision to 2045 in the coming time. Of the plan, industrialization and modernization are recognized as important contents, Mr.Nen noted.

In the first years of the Doi moi (renewal) process, the city has prepared resources, infrastructures, and technologies; invested in main industries and services, a system of processing and industrial parks high-tech parks and a network of trade and service infrastructure to turn HCMC into a center of economy, culture, education, training, science and technology of the country.

At the conference The conference attracts more than 300 leaders of ministries, departments, localities, representatives of consulates of foreign countries in HCMC, scientists, experts and entrepreneurs.

However, the southern economic hub is facing many difficulties and challenges of changing models of growth and socioeconomic development associated with urban development based on science and technology, creativity and innovation, quality improvisation, and competitiveness with the world and regional leading economic centers.

The conference will be an opportunity for the city to receive useful information helping the municipal government to issue guidelines and solutions on building HCMC into a smart, creative and innovative city with strong technological potential as well as developing the city into an international trade and financial center and bringing major industrial products and services to participate in the global value chain, the secretary of the HCMC Party Committee said.

The importance of strengthening industrialization and modernization

Director of VNU-HCMC Vu Hai Quan

Speaking at the event, Director of VNU-HCMC Vu Hai Quan affirmed that industrialization and modernization are strategic and important missions contributing to implementing strategies of socio-economic development and ensuring national defense and security.

Industrialization and modernization gained important achievements. Of the successes, the industry made a great contribution to the economy and industrial restructuring process associated with renewing the growth model in the 2011-2020 period and enhancing industrial and regional connections.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics Nguyen Xuan Thang

According to Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics Nguyen Xuan Thang, the process of industrialization of Vietnam was mainly based on the exploitation of natural resources and used a large amount of capital and unskilled workers leading to low productivity compared to regional economies, processing and assembling with supplied raw materials from abroad. If this situation continues, Vietnam will not avoid becoming an outsourcing destination for foreign companies.

Science and technology, creativity and innovation are important driving forces

Head of the Central Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh speaks at the event.

At the conclusion of the meeting, member of the Politburo, Head of the Central Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh pointed out important factors of the process of industrialization and modernization, including the ways to approach, participate and use opportunities and achievements of the fourth industrial revolution to speed up sustainable development to reduce distances with growing countries.

He emphasized industrialization and modernization need to base on science and technology, creativity and innovation associated with green growth, and sustainable development, especially putting people at the center and defining people who are individuals to be served and enjoy benefits.

Head of the Central Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh (L) and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen

Industrialization and modernization must closely connect with urbanization, building new rural areas; national digital transformation; renewal of growth models; restructuring the economy; strengthening the development of science and technology, creativity and innovation; speeding up automation and digitization, intelligentization industries and sectors of the economy, social life via application of science and technology, IT, and technologies of the fourth industrial revolution; building and completing mechanisms and policies, especially special mechanisms creating favorable conditions for industries and sectors of the economy are also necessary factors.

He added the development of supporting industry and a strong force of domestic industrial businesses also aims to attract high-quality and selected foreign direct investment (FDI) and ensure requirements for association with local enterprises.



The process of industrialization and modernization is especially keen on the effective exploitation of the domestic market, ensuring national defense and economic security, social problem solving, promoting human resources, strengthening education and high-quality human resources training for strategic, key, and preferred industries.

An attendee speaks at the meeting.

By Thu Huong, Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh