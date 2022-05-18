HCMC honors 355 exemplary models in following Uncle Ho’s example

Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the event.

The award ceremony aimed to celebrate the 132nd anniversary of the birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890-2022) and 110 years since President Ho Chi Minh left the country to seek ways for national salvation (June 5, 1911).



Speaking at the event, secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen praised exemplary models in studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s example. They are typical of working and doing the work to the best of their abilities as well as contributing to the development of the country and HCMC.

Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (4th, L) presents certificates of merit to outstanding individuals and teams .

The City's Party Chief said that as a city that was hit the hardest during the Covid-19 pandemic, HCMC has shown positive signs of socioeconomic recovery . The municipal authorities launched HCMC’s theme for 2022 is “Safe, flexible adaptation to and effective control of the Covid-19 pandemic”. The city will pay attention to enhancing the quality of the building for urban administration, improving the investment environment and accompanying enterprises to overcome difficulties.

He showed his great pride in HCMC where President Ho Chi Minh left the country to find a way to save the nation. “ Building Ho Chi Minh cultural space ” is one of the goals that have been launched in the 11th Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress for the term 2020-2025, featuring President Ho Chi Minh's thought, lifestyle and morality that will make a deep influence on every citizen, he stressed.

Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) presents certificates of merit to outstanding individuals and teams .



By Thai Phuong, Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh