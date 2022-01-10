City keens on preserving, promoting President Ho Chi Minh’s cultural heritages

The campaign aims to promote of the value of historical and cultural heritages related to revolutionary activities of the patriotic young man Nguyen Tat Thanh who left Saigon port and got aboard a French ship for national liberation.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue answered the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper's questions about the campaign in a recent interview.

Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue According to Mr. Khue, the planning and development of cultural facilities and annual cultural programs must be associated with the studying and following of Ho Chi Minh ideology, morality and style. The Ho Chi Minh culture will be promoted to penetrate deeply into the people’s life and is regarded as a special power of the city’s residents, he added.

In addition, the city has implemented the Politburo’s Conclusion No. 01-KL/TW dated on May 18, 2021 on promoting studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, morality, and style.





The city will focus on building Ho Chi Minh cultural space , including investing in infrastructures; issuing regulations; improving physical and spiritual life of the people; developing society and economy; ensuring social security; organizing cultural events and festivals in accordance with Ho Chi Minh ideology, morality and style; promoting cultural behaviors and communication following the tradition of the city with sentimental attachment.

The design of Ho Chi Minh cultural space must be focused on presenting the life and revolutionary career of President Ho Chi Minh, affirming the power of Vietnamese culture and promoting Ho Chi Minh ideology, morality and style.



The leader of the city’s propaganda sector noted that building Ho Chi Minh cultural space is not only planning and developing cultural works and regulations but also the development of society and economy, diversified cultural and art activities featuring ideology, life and revolutionary career of Uncle Ho.



The Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee has currently coordinated with the municipal Department of Culture and Sports to collect opinions on the project “Building Ho Chi Minh cultural space” project and promoting the studying and following of Ho Chi Minh ideology, morality and style among the people in the city.

By Hoai Nam – Translated by Kim Khanh