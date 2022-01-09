HCMC expects sharp bounce back from Covid-19 recession

At the conference (Photo: SGGP)

The statement was made by Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC, Phan Van Mai at a conference on implementing the socio-economic development plan in 2022 held on January 8.



The municipal authorities has launched HCMC’s theme for 2022 of “Safe, flexible adaptation to and effective control of the Covid-19 pandemic."

The city will pay attention to enhancing the quality of the building for urban administration, improving investment environment and accompanying enterprises to overcome difficulties as well as making every effort to achieve 19 goals with the best results.

Administrative reform in the fields of planning, environment and natural resources, construction, investment and tax

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) talks with deputies at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

The first key task is controlling the pandemic and ensuring Covid-19 prevention measures, carrying out health strategies and taking care of physical and spiritual health of the people, especially Covid-19 patients.

Additionally, the city will focus on recovering supply chains, supporting enterprises to resume trade and production activities, particularly tourist businesses that are hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic by issuing credit support policy, organizing trade and production, expanding markets and training human resource.

Recovery of the service economy, including wholesale and retail trade industry, transportation and logistics, accommodation and food services industry, and real estate trading that have contributed 30 percent of GRDP (Gross Regional Domestic Product) of the city are also part of the main tasks, Chairman Phan Van Mai emphasized.

HCMC has continuously implemented three programs supporting businesses and products of the sectors of mechanical and automation engineering, rubber and plastics, food processing; development strategy of the industries of mechanical and automation engineering, rubber and plastics, food processing.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen makes a statement at the conference (Photo: SGGP) He has asked functional departments and districts to support industrial production enterprises located outside of industrial zones. These businesses are expected to contribute 20 percent of the city’s GRDP.



Regarding to enhancing the quality of the building for urban administration; improving investment environment and accompanying enterprises to overcome difficulties, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai has asked a strong reform of administrative procedures in the fields of planning, environment and natural resources, construction, investment and tax; enhancement of coordination among departments, digital transformation, online public services; and putting the city’s public service portal into operation.

He noted that the city also needs to pay attention to improve the quality of its PCI (Provincial Competitiveness Index), PAPI (Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index), and PAR Index (Public Administration Reform Index); and set up supervision teams to check and monitor administrative reform and agencies' handling of problems.

Speeding up major projects' progress

Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC, Phan Van Mai speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

HCMC will strengthen the disbursement of public investment, attract private investment, and focus on implementing planning tasks and mobilizing resources to develop transport infrastructure.

The city will speed up the progress of key projects , such as Metro Line No.1 , connecting Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and the Suoi Tien Theme Park in Thu Duc City, Metro Line No.2, connecting Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and Tham Luong depot in District 12, the road project to ease traffic congestion around Tan Son Nhat airport, the road leading to Cat Lai port complex, HCMC-Moc Bai expressway, ring roads No.3 and 4, HCMC-Chon Thanh expressway, elevated roads, bus rapid transit (BRT) routes, planning systems of sea ports, inland ports and inland waterway routes.

The city will give attention to housing development plan for the 2021-2025 period, building mechanism and policies encouraging social housing construction projects; starting construction of six apartment buildings in this year, flood protection project, infrastructure construction and environmental improvement project for Tham Luong–Ben Cat– Nuoc Len canal, and the renovation of Xuyen Tam and Hy Vong canals.



HCMC will intensify the implementation of social welfare activities to support Individuals and families credited with meritorious service to the country, needy people, and laborers; take care of children orphaned by Covid-19 and providing a warm Tet holiday to disadvantaged people in the city.

The municipal government has determined to continue to reform the working methods of State agencies and enhance the responsibility of the leaders in implementing administrative order and discipline.

By Dinh Ly, Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh