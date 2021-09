Deputy PM requires Binh Chanh District to focus on caring for Covid-19 patients

Listening to the shared difficulties from residents, the Deputy PM required Binh Chanh District leaders to continue to review and support the people facing difficult circumstances, especially households having children in the rental areas.

The working session between Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam with leaders of Binh Chanh District

At the working session with Binh Chanh District ’s leaders, the Deputy PM required Binh Chanh District to pay attention to health-care and treatment for home isolated Covid-19 patients to minimize the hospitalized ones. The locality should promptly send medicines for coronavirus infections and take care of their nutrition.

Currently, 1,156 Covid-19 patients in the locality are performing home isolation, 3,596 coronavirus infections are under treatment at centralized isolation areas and 14,715 recovered cases have been discharged from hospitals.