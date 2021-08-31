HCMC People’s Council gives 376 medicine bags to support families

Chairwoman of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thi Le gives 136 medicine bags to District 3. (Photo: SGGP)





Speaking at the ceremony, Ms. Nguyen Thi Le said that the People's Council of HCMC had implemented four programs to join hands with the city to prevent and control the Covid-19 pandemic, including the program of 100,000 N95 masks, the program of 10,000 gifts to support workers and underprivileged people, the program of 300,000 protective suits, and the program of 10,000 medicine bags to support families.



The Chairwoman of the People's Council of HCMC highly appreciated the spirit and responsibility of the grassroots force in the prevention and control of the Covid-19 pandemic over the past time. She hoped that the gifts that the HCMC People's Council gave to the Steering Committees for Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control of District 3 and District 5 would partly help these districts to timely care for people's health, as well as treat Covid-19 cases at home.



Next, Ms. Nguyen Thi Le visited 53 newborn babies at H.O.P.E Center and gave 256 gifts to these babies and voluntary nursemaids taking care of the babies here. Specifically, each gift package for the babies is worth VND1.5 million, and that for voluntary nursemaids is VND1 million and facemasks.



Chairwoman of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thi Le gives gifts to H.O.P.E Center. (Photo: SGGP)



The Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council would like to thank medical workers, doctors, and nursemaids for taking care of newborn babies in tragic circumstances. Here, Ms. Nguyen Thi Le said that while the Covid-19 pandemic in HCMC remained complicated, the work of Hung Vuong Hospital is extremely meaningful to support the families of pregnant women with Covid-19 cases to take care of their newborn babies. This is an action that comes from the kindness of women and the loving heart of medical workers and doctors.



Chairwoman of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thi Le visits newborn babies at H.O.P.E Center. (Photo: SGGP)



She wished the Board of Directors, medical workers, doctors of Hung Vuong Hospital, and nursemaids healthy and safe to take care of patients, especially women giving birth in the current Covid-19 pandemic developments. Because they give birth in a state of anxiety, medical workers and doctors not only treat the patients but also provide psychological treatment to help them feel secure while giving birth, as well as take care of mothers infected with Covid-19 to reunite with their children soon.

* In the morning of the same day, Ms. Nguyen Thi Le attended the launching ceremony of the comprehensive home care program for Covid-19 patients organized by District 3, the HCMC Young Doctors Association, and the Association of Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs.

Chairwoman of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thi Le visits nursemaids taking care of newborn babies at H.O.P.E Center. (Photo: SGGP)



At the ceremony, Mr. Vo Van Duc, Chairman of the People's Committee of District 3, said that over the past time, the fourth wave of Covid-19 pandemic broke out quickly in the city, including District 3, causing profound impacts on all socio-economic aspects of life, severely threatening the health and life of people.

Up to now, in District 3, there are 2,800 people infected with Covid-19, including 136 deaths. More than 102,000 people have been vaccinated, reaching the rate of over 70 percent. In addition, in the frontline force, there are 145 officers and soldiers infected with Covid-19.



Chairwoman of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thi Le discusses with leaders of District 3 and delegates about taking care of people's welfare. (Photo: SGGP) According to Mr. Vo Van Duc, the comprehensive home care program for Covid-19 patients aims to gradually control the Covid-19 pandemic in the district, timely treat F0 patients under home treatment, and contribute to minimizing the risk of death and maintaining psychological stability for people.

By Dinh Ly – Translated by Gia Bao