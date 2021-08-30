HCMC strengthens healthcare for home isolated patients of Covid-19

A medical staff instructs ventilator usage for a home-isolated patient. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

It is expected that the number of people infected with coronavirus would continue to surge in the upcoming time as the districts are accelerating the widespread sample test process. For this reason, the Municipal People’s Committee required the People’s Committees of Thu Duc City and districts to tightly track and screen newly-detected infections in the community to impose the appropriate solutions following the Ministry of Health’s instructions.

During the healthcare process for coronavirus infections performing self-isolation at home, HCMC has promptly allocated medicine bags to localities to timely deliver to the Covid-19 patients. At the same time, thanks to the support of the Ministry of National Defense, the city has launched 411 mobile medical stations in wards, communes and towns to meet the demand for patient healthcare and treatment during home isolation.So far, many localities have well implemented the model. Almost all the patients are under treatment at home, not only contributing to reducing the pressure for centralized quarantine facilities but also making the patients comfortable and secure to quickly recover from the disease.Thu Duc City, Binh Chanh and Cu Chi district recorded a moderate number of home isolated Covid-19 cases.As for ineligible cases of home treatment, they will be hospitalized to centralized isolation facilities in Thu Duc City and districts.On the same day, the HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control urged the Municipal Department of Health, Department of Internal Affairs, the People’s Committees of all levels from wards to districts and Thu Duc City about speeding up the SARS-CoV-2 sample test across Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thanh An- Translated by Huyen Huong