A New Year of hopes, expectations: HCMC Party Chief

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen visits children orphaned by Covid-19 in District 8. (Photo: SGGP)



The city spent a year of coping with the greatest pandemic in history. The municipal paid tribute to frontline forces in Covid-19 fight for their significant contribution, dedication and efforts to help the city since this pandemic started, and expressed sympathy for families who have suffered a loss during this pandemic and encouraged Covid-19 victims’ relatives to overcome their grief and difficulties, he said.

Thanks to the orientation of the Government along with the support of localities across the country, HCMC is regaining vitality after Covid-19 pandemic waned, the City’s Party Chief stressed.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen talks with workers of PouYuen Vietnam Company. (Photo: SGGP) He also extended his sincere thanks to individuals and organizations, scientists and specialists at home and abroad for their significant contributions to the city’s struggle against the virus; and ministries, departments, localities and religious missions throughout the country that joined hands in response to the municipal government’s call for the community’s forces to participate in the fight against Covid-19.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen especially expressed his sincere sympathy to healthcare workers, armed forces and volunteers for their hard work as numbers of Covid-19 cases and deaths surged, coping with challenges of the living conditions and activities in everyday life.

It could be said that every decision in the Covid-19 combat was a great challenge, ensuring putting people’s health first and foremost. However, the entire political system, business community and people who are creative, and dynamic go - getters have made outstanding contribution to achieving 14 among 29 targets of the total budget collection, import and export turnover, FDI attraction; the growth of five out of nine service areas; ensuring political security and social order; Party building gained positive changes, he noted.

BInh Thanh District's police help people shop for food and essential goods during social distancing period. The charity program "Beloved rice trips" launched by the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper offer rice to needy people in Binh Thanh District. (Photo: SGGP)

HCMC’s theme for 2022 is “Safe, flexible adaptation to and effective control of the Covid-19 pandemic”. The city will pay attention to enhancing the quality of the building for urban administration; improving the investment environment and accompanying enterprises to overcome difficulties; carrying out health strategy effectively; giving priority to pandemic prevention and control work and ensuring putting people’s health first and foremost; implementing socio-economic recovery plan and building pure and strong Party.

The City’s Party Chief expressed his belief that HCMC will overcome challenges to boost the city’s growth.

He extended his Tet greetings and wished people a happy, successful and prosperous new year.



HCMC’s main targets for 2022 include achieving the Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) growth of 6-6.5 percent, State budget collection of VND386,568 billion (US$17 billion) and total social investment capital accounting for 35 percent of GRDP, the speed of labor productivity growth of seven percent per year; reaching housing area of 6.6 million square meters with the average housing floor area per person of 21.2 square meters; creating jobs for 300,000 people, reducing unemployment rate by four percent, reaching the rate of workers having certificates of qualification to work of 86.05 percent; entering the list of the top five localities leading the country in the provincial competitiveness index (PCI) and top 15 provinces and cities leading in PAR Index (Public Administration Reform Index).

A corner of HCMC

By Kieu Phong – Translated by Kim Khanh