HCMC is regaining vitality after Covid-19 pandemic: City Chairman

Participants, including Vice chairman of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC To Thi Bich Chau, Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of HCMC Party Committee Le Thanh Liem, Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Inspection Commission Duong Ngoc Hai, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Van Dung, and Vice chairmen of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan and Ngo Minh Chau spent one minute to commemorate healthcare professionals and frontline workers who sacrificed themselves during the pandemic and Covid-19 victims.

Chairman of the City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (4th, L) and Vice chairman of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (3rd, L) present certificates of merit to the supporting delegations.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Phan Van Mai extended his sincere thanks to individuals and organizations for their significant contributions to the city’s struggle against the virus, and ministries, departments, localities and religious missions throughout the country that joined hands in response to the municipal government’s call for the community’s forces to participate in the fight against Covid-19.



He expressed his sincere sympathy to doctors and hospital staff for their hard work as numbers of Covid-19 cases and deaths surged over the past two months, challenges of the living conditions and activities of everyday life. They could not come back home for staying in hospitals to care for Covid-19 patients for several months.

The city’s leader highly appreciated the dedication and efforts of more than 12,000 healthcare professionals and over 14,000 frontline forces in helping the city since this pandemic started, especially religious volunteers contribution in supporting the medical staff in Covid-19 treatment facilities, caring for and helping patients to maintain their mental health and encouraging them during the treatment. Mr. Phan Van Mai also sent his thanks to their families.

The Covid-19 pandemic remains complicated but the city believed that the great bloc of national unity will help HCMC defeat the outbreak of coronavirus disease to return to the new normal state, he stressed.

Chairman of the City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai awards the HCMC badges to doctors.

The Department of Tourism of HCMC has coordinated with relevant units and districts to offer sightseeing trips to the city’s attractions in Can Gio and Cu Chi to healthcare professionals. The program aims to pay tribute to medical workers for their contribution, dedication and efforts to help the city.

He hoped that the southern economic hub will have chances to greet supporting delegations, their relatives and friends to enjoy a modern and dynamic city with sentimental attachment.

According to Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Health, Dr. Nguyen Van Vinh Chau, the mass testing campaign from September 21 to present is the most successful program presenting the continued decrease in new cases and deaths in high-risk areas, thanks to the immediate support of the Government and localities.

As of now, more than 95 percent of the city’s population aged 18 and over received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 45.5 percent aged 18 got the second dose.

As of September 30, the total number of people of supporting delegations was 187,275, including 29,000 officials of the ministries and State agencies.

The Ministry of Health established four Covid-19 intensive care centers in HCMC with 2,656 medical staff.

The Ministry of Defense sent 16,637 officers to serve for mobile healthcare stations, 236 Covid-19 control stations, 452 inspection and control teams and Covid-19 treatment facilities throughout the city.

The Ministry of Public Security assigned 1,749 people to take duties at 41 checkpoints and 4,031 individuals from medical universities and colleges.

On this occasion, 43 organizations were awarded certificates of merit of the Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee and a cash present worth VND20 million of each while 100 individuals were granted the HCMC badges.

Chairman of the City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (3rd, R) and Vice chairman of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (3rd, L) present certificates of merit to the supporting delegations.



By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh