1,290 beggars, vagrants, homeless people gathered at social welfare facilities

A beggar on Ly Tu Trong-Nam Ky Khoi Nghia intersection in District 1 amid social distancing days.



Besides, the police forces have checked over 74,500 turns of vehicles and more than 27,300 people, handled 211 cases that violated Directive No.16 with a total amount of VND418 million (over US$18,300).The HCMC Police also launched 863 patrol teams and handled 53 cases that violated the Covid-19 prevention and control regulations with a total amount of VND106 million (over US$4,600).On the other hand, the department collaborated with other departments and agencies to review and grant a total of 128,021 travel passes for eligible traffic participants as regulated.As for the social welfare, the police at districts and Thu Duc City along with the localities’ agencies have helped 746,778 households to go to supermarkets buying essential goods and stuff during the social distancing.Along with the Covid-19 prevention and control tasks, the HCMC Police have also concentrated on security assurance maintenance. During the past ten days, the security in the whole city was under control.