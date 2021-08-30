App-based shippers allowed reoperation in HCMC

After the proposal of the Special Standing Team on Covid-19 Prevention and Control in Ho Chi Minh City, the Municipal People’s Committee considered and decided to allow the reoperation of deliverymen and those people who are in charge of goods distribution.
The HCMC Department of Industry and Trade will work with enterprises to provide the list of shippers who conduct the requirements of Covid-19 vaccination and negative sample test results for the reoperation.
As for shippers operating in eight red areas, they have to get at least one shot of Covid-19 vaccine and perform rapid Covid-19 antigen test once a day at 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. which would be carried out by military medical forces at the mobile medical centers of 312 wards in the whole city.
Regarding shippers operating in the rest 14 districts, they must be vaccinated at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and perform rapid SARS-CoV-2 antigen test twice a day carried out by military medical forces at the mobile medical stations in 312 wards in the whole city by September 6.
All the test processes will be free of charge.
Accordingly, Deputy Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Le Hoa Binh yesterday signed an urgent letter No. 2925/UBND-DT on circulation during the social distancing order implementation following the Prime Minister’s Directive No.16.
The HCMC People’s Committee had also assigned the Department of Public Security to unify with the Department of Industry and Trade about the operation plan of shippers in one district and Thu Duc City. Besides, the agencies regularly strengthen the online tracking for this force.In addition, the Department of Public Security was assigned to provide 20,000 more travel passes to the Department of Industry and Trade to allocate to the retail system employees.
