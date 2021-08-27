HCMC to track all Covid-19 infections in communities by mid-September

At a press conference of the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control on the current pandemic development in the city yesterday afternoon, Deputy Head of the HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control Pham Duc Hai said that the city experienced the fourth day of tighter social distancing order following the directives of the Prime Minister and the HCMC People’s Committee with positive signs.
Currently, the city offers two million gift bags and VND1.2 million (US$) in cash to share difficulties with the poor.
Speaking at the press conference, Doctor Nguyen Hoai Nam, Deputy Director of the Municipal Department of Health stated that the city districts had collected approximately one million test samples in the first three days of the stricter social distancing order.
Yesterday afternoon, the Municipal Department of Health received 16,000 doses with 320,000 Molnupiravir tablets for Covid-19 patient treatment.
Today, medicine bags will be delivered to coronavirus infection cases who are performing self-treatment at home.
Deputy Head of the HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 prevention and control Pham Duc Hai chaired the press conference.
On August 25, the city’s health sector took 514,974 Covid-19 test samples from the city residents, including 479,742 samples for rapid Covid-19 antigen test.By August 25, the city has administered 5,627,728 doses of vaccine. Mr. Hai also stressed that the city strived to complete the first routine doses of vaccines for all local people under the Ministry of Health’s guidance before September 15.
