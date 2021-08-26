HCMC: Supermarkets asked to launch food combos at affordable prices

Deputy head of the HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control Pham Duc Hai speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)



Regarding to vechicles with QR Identification code that have not been allowed to pass Covid-19 control stations in the city, Deputy Head of the Staff Work Division under the HCMC Police Department, Colonel Le Manh Ha said that the city’s Police Department has asked its divisions in districts and Thu Duc City to inspect and require the checkpoints to carry out the checking operation that must be line with the regulations.

The HCMC Department of Police has also delegated heads of the district-level police departments to grant travel document to bottled gas providers.

A total of more than 5.56 million of vaccine doses were given to people.

According to Deputy head of the HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control Pham Duc Hai, the city collected nearly 317,400 samples for Covid-19 testing, including 256,500 specimens for rapid antigen tests from 6 pm on August 23 to 6pm on August 24.

As of present, a total of more than 5.56 million of vaccine doses were given to people, including over 222,198 people having fully got two shots, 5.34 million of individuals receving one jab and 562,000 persons aged 65 years or over and people with underlying health conditions.

Deputy head of the Central Propaganda and Education Commission Le Hai Binh speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The municipal People’s Council has spent VND470 billion (US$20.5 million) to support the frontline forces for the prevention and control of the Covid-19 epidemic and prepared 1.86 million of food bags worth VND300, 000 (US$13) of each for needy people. More than 300 homeless people and beggars were sent to the HCMC Social Support Center.

According to a statistic reported from 6 am to 1 pm on August 25, the number of vehicles on 48 main roads in HCMC has decreased significantly by 86 percent compared to normal days during the social distancing rule.

About 20 percent of households have been helped shop for food during the two weeks of stricter social distancing measures by the local food supply groups





Military forces help local residents shop for food during the stricter social distancing measures. (Photo: SGGP) Military forces offer free bags of food to the poor people in the alley 870 on Lac Long Quan Street in Tan Binh District on August 25. (Photo: SGGP) Deputy Head of the Staff Work Division under the HCMC Police Department, Colonel Le Manh Ha stresses that travel document is just granted for hose of special necessity. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh