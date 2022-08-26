Ho Chi Minh City bracing for dual epidemics

Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health Tang Chi Thuong speaks at the meeting.
At the meeting, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health Nguyen Van Vinh Chau reported that the whole country has recently recorded a surge of new Covid-19 cases.
From August 19 to August 25, Ho Chi Minh City confirmed 1,114 new Covid-19 infectious people, an increase of 258 cases over the last week, including 78 severe patients under respiratory support, 15 cases with ventilators and a dialysis patient.
According to Director of HCMC Health Department Tang Chi Thuong, 15 cases under ventilators in HCMC are in a high-risk group for Covid-19 along with hundreds of new Covid-19 infectious people were reported every day who have not completed the booster shots that is under alert.
Apart from the Covid-19 pandemic development, the city’s health sector has braced for a dengue fever outbreak. Last week, HCMC recorded 800 patients a day along with 180 serious cases.
Since beginning of 2022, HCMC has recorded 18 deaths related to the disease and 2,649 dengue fever-hit areas.
As for the vaccination, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health Nguyen Van Vinh Chau worried about the sharply- dropped vaccination rate in the recent two weeks.
Amid the situation, Director of HCMC Department of Health Tang Chi Thuong required steering committees of disease prevention and control in localities to strictly comply with dispatch 755/CD-TTG of the Prime Minister dated August 25 on accelerating the implementation of epidemic prevention and control measures, especially early completion of the Covid-19 booster doses for people as soon as possible according to the guidance of the Ministry of Health, ensuring the set goals.
The Ministry of Health was required to closely monitor the situation of Covid-19 pandemic in the world; strengthen to exchange and provide information; refer to epidemics assessment and forecast experiences of experts in the world.
