Dr. Tang Chi Thuong appointed as Director of HCMC Health Department

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Le Hoa Binh (R) hands over the appointment decision to Associate Professor, Ph.D., Dr. Tang Chi Thuong. (Photo: SGGP)

On this occasion, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Le Hoa Binh handed over the appointment decision to Dr. Nguyen Van Vinh Chau, director of the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases who is appointed as Deputy Director of the HCMC Health Department in a five-year term since September 1.



Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Le Hoa Binh (R) hands over the appointment decision to Dr. Nguyen Van Vinh Chau. (Photo: SGGP)

Associate Professor, Ph.D., Dr. Tang Chi Thuong was born in 1967 in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh. He graduated from the HCMC University of Medicine and Pharmacy in 1990 and the Child Health Faculty in 1994.

He was a doctor and took positions of department chief, Deputy Director and Director of the HCMC Children's Hospital No. 1 from September, 1994 to August, 2013; Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Health since August, 2013 to present.

He was awarded the titles of “People's Doctor” in 2017, the third-class Labor Medal in 2017 and the "National Emulation Soldier" in 2015.

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Le Hoa Binh (R) offers retirement decision to Prof. Dr. Nguyen Tan Binh (L).

Dr. Nguyen Van Vinh Chau was born in 1966 in HCMC. He graduated from the faculty of Infectious Diseases of the HCMC University of Medicine and Pharmacy in 1990 and earned a doctorate degree in the UK’s Open University (OU) in 2009 for the subject “Structure of dengue fever in adult”.

He was Director of HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases from April, 2011 to present. He is also Deputy head of the faculty of Infectious Diseases at the HCMC University of Medicine and Pharmacy and Chairman of the Associated Organ of Infectious Diseases in HCMC from 2019. He was conferred the title of “Visiting Professor in the faculty of Infectious Diseases” by the University of Oxford in 2015.

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Le Hoa Binh (R) hands over the appointment decision to Mr. Nguyen Quoc Hien . Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Le Hoa Binh (4th, R) congratulates newly-appointed leaders.

By Thanh Son, Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh