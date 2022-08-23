HCMC records 18 deaths of dengue fever since beginning of 2022

A dengue patient in Long An Province is being treated



Moreover, although the number of dengue fever cases in the past week has decreased by 15 percent compared to the average of four weeks, it is still at a high level compared to the same period of prior years.

Specifically, last week, Ho Chi Minh City recorded 2,790 dengue cases, down 15 percent from the average of four weeks ago; plus, no district has recorded an increase in the number of cases at alarming/alert levels compared to the average of four weeks ago.

Since the beginning of this year, Ho Chi Minh City has recorded 46,044 dengue cases, an increase of 5.5 times over the same period in 2021. In which, the number of severe dengue cases is 869, the ratio of severe cases to the total number of dengue fever cases is 869. The ratio of severe dengue cases was 1.9 percent, more than three times higher than the same period in 2021.

Simultaneously, the southern largest city recorded 12,570 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease by the 34th week. In the past week, Ho Chi Minh City recorded an additional 422 cases of HFMD, down 22 percent compared to the average of the previous four weeks. In which, the number of cases decreased in both outpatients and inpatients. No districts saw an alarming increase or alarming levels.

Elsewhere in the country, the Mekong Delta Province of Long An is one of 10 southern provinces and cities with a high number of dengue cases. Since the beginning of the year, Long An has had more than 7,000 cases of dengue fever, an increase of nearly nine times over the same period in 2021, now there have been 8 deaths meanwhile, Tien Giang Province has recorded more than 4,500 cases, including four deaths. Two of four deaths are elderly people.

On August 23, Mr. Huynh Minh Phuc, Director of Long An Department of Health, said that because of the complicated development of the dengue fever epidemic in the area with an increased number of cases, the provincial Department of Health sent its official dispatch directing dengue fever prevention and control. It urged to carry out epidemic prevention and control, the campaign to kill larvae. Chemical control must be carried out in at-risk areas and places where cases are recorded.

The health sector of Tien Giang Province also requires localities in the province to strengthen surveillance of the dengue pandemic as we as handle outbreaks promptly in accordance with the Ministry of Health’s regulations. Additionally, local administrations and related agencies should further campaign on environmental sanitation and killing larvae.

According to reports, the number of cases and deaths due to dengue fever, as of August 14, Cai Lay district has the third highest number of cases in the province with 645 cases; worse, 16/16 communes have dengue fever cases. Dengue outbreaks in 79/122 hamlets have all been under surveillance in accordance with the health sector’s regulations.

Since the beginning of the year, Tien Giang Province has recorded more than 4,500 cases of dengue fever comprising four deaths. Two of four deaths are elderly people.





By Ngoc Phuc – Translated by Anh Quan