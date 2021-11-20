HCMC proposes to shorten quarantine for vaccinated people to seven days

Healthcare workers provide bags of medicines to Covid-19 patients beinng treated at home. (Photo: SGGP)



The HCMC government has permitted the reopening of many economic and social activities starting from October 1.



The number of new Covid-19 infections has slightly increased in Thu Duc City and 22 districts, especially Binh Chanh, Hoc Mon, Binh Tan, Thu Duc City and District 12.

The city has currently 66,722 Covid-19 patients, including 48,903 people being treated at home and 5,185 individuals received Covid-19 treatment at quarantine facilities.

Under the decision No. 4689/QĐ-BYT dated October 06, 2021 of the Ministry of Health promulgating the guidance on Covid-19 diagnosis and treatment, the city has used the antiviral drug Molnupiravir in the treatment of Covid-19 for people with mild symptoms. Patient tests negative after one week of treatment.





