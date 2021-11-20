HCMC proposes to shorten quarantine for vaccinated people to seven days

Healthcare workers provide bags of medicines to Covid-19 patients beinng treated at home. (Photo: SGGP)
The HCMC government has permitted the reopening of many economic and social activities starting from October 1.
As of present, over 99 percent of the HCMC population aged over 18 years old has been vaccinated with at least one shot while the second-dose vaccination rate reaches 83 percent. Around 95 percent of students aged 12-17 have received their first coronavirus vaccine dose. The city will give the second dose of vaccines to children in the last week of November.
The number of new Covid-19 infections has slightly increased in Thu Duc City and 22 districts, especially Binh Chanh, Hoc Mon, Binh Tan, Thu Duc City and District 12.
The city has currently 66,722 Covid-19 patients, including 48,903 people being treated at home and 5,185 individuals received Covid-19 treatment at quarantine facilities.
The number of new Covid-19 infections has slightly increased in Thu Duc City and 22 districts, especially Binh Chanh, Hoc Mon, Binh Tan, Thu Duc City and District 12.
The city has currently 66,722 Covid-19 patients, including 48,903 people being treated at home and 5,185 individuals received Covid-19 treatment at quarantine facilities.
Under the decision No. 4689/QĐ-BYT dated October 06, 2021 of the Ministry of Health promulgating the guidance on Covid-19 diagnosis and treatment, the city has used the antiviral drug Molnupiravir in the treatment of Covid-19 for people with mild symptoms. Patient tests negative after one week of treatment.