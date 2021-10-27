First students of Cu Chi District get vaccinated against Covid-19

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc talks with a student after vaccination. (Photo: SGGP)

The children are the final-year students of the Cu Chi High School, Tan Thong Hoi High School and Cu Chi Continuing Education and Vocational Center.



The Covid-19 vaccination was attended by Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc, Director and Deputy Director of the Department of Training and Education Nguyen Van Hieu and Duong Chi Dung, Deputy Director of the Department of Health Nguyen Huu Hung and Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Cu Chi District Pham Thi Thanh Hien.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc checks the vaccination site.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Director of the Department of Training and Education Duong Chi Dung said that Cu Chi was the only vaccination site in this morning while the first 300 students of District 1 will get the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at the Luong The Vinh High School in the afternoon on the same day.

According to Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Cu Chi District Pham Thi Thanh Hien, the district has 51,095 students, including 16,118 teenagers aged 16-17, 14,903 children aged between 14 and 16 and 20,074 those aged 12-14. The district has organized six vaccination sites at schools and mobilized healthcare workers from medical facilities to participate in the vaccination drive.

Vaccination teams are required to meet safety criteria, ensure prior testing of students before Covid-19 vaccination, update vaccination dataset and grant certificate of immunization. The parents have been required to give informed consent and permission for children to be vaccinated.

Prior testing before vaccination Students extend their happiness in receving Covid-19 vaccine and preparing for back to school.

Nguyen Thi Bang Tam and Nguyen Thi Bich Huyen, 12th graders of the Cu Chi High School extended their happiness in receving Covid-19 vaccine and preparing for back to school after a long-term social distancing period.

Mr. Nguyen Duy Phuong, father of Bang Tam also expressed his joy about the daughter getting vaccinated against the virus.

The vaccination program for children will help students return to school soon. In addition, in-person learning is more beneficial to students than online learning, Ms.Pham Thu Hong Nu, mother of Lai Thi Thanh Truc, a 12th grader of the Cu Chi High School added.