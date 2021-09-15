HCMC focuses on the vaccination process to soon achieve vaccine coverage.
The city focuses on the vaccination process, strives to complete the first routine of vaccines with its highest rate and accelerates the second routine to soon achieve vaccine coverage in the whole city.
The Ministry of Health last night informed that in the past 24 hours, the National Management and Administration System for Diagnosis and Treatment of Covid-19 infections recorded 10,508 new coronavirus patients, including 12 imported cases and 10,496 ones in the community.
Besides, the ministry also announced 12,683 recovered cases of Covid-19 and 276 deaths related to SARS-CoV-2 in Vietnam. Among them, there were 2,553 discharges from hospitals and medical facilities and 228 deaths in Ho Chi Minh City.
Since the fourth pandemic outbreak, Ho Chi Minh City and Binh Duong still have been the two localities with the highest number of coronavirus infections in the country.
In the past two weeks, 13 provinces and cities of Bac Kan, Tuyen Quang, Lai Chau, Hoa Binh, Yen Bai, Ha Giang, Thai Nguyen, Dien Bien, Vinh Phuc, Hai Phong, Hai Duong, Ha Nam and Lao Cai have not reportedly detected new confirmed cases.
From April 27 up to now, the number of new confirmed coronavirus infections reached 630,661.
According to the HCMC Center for Disease Control (HCDC), by noon of September 13, the Ministry of Health summed up 304,007 SAR-CoV-2 infections, including 303,534 cases in the community and 473 imported ones in Ho Chi Minh City.
The city health sector is performing the treatment for 39,290 Covid-19 patients, including 2,942 children under 16 years old, 2,616 severe cases with ventilators and 23 patients being put on ECMO.