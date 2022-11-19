HCMC kicks off program on improving healthcare capacity in Can Gio District

The HCMC Health Department assigns tasks to four doctors to work in Thanh An Commune, Can Gio District

According to Dr. Nguyen Van Vinh Chau, Deputy Director of the HCMC Health Department, the city’s healthcare sector has implemented many activities to take care of people’s health in the city for many years.



The program is part of the project on improving primary healthcare for local residents in Thanh An island commune from now until 2025 with the goal of building and developing a grassroots healthcare system in Thanh An to ensure the standards for primary medical examination and treatment, and meet the demand for medical examination and treatment of local people in the commune and adjacent areas.

Director of the HCMC Department of Health, Dr. Tang Chi Thuong (L) at the handover of an X-ray AI device to Thanh An Commune's medical center

The program includes main activities, including the construction of Thanh An healthcare facility with essential medical equipment worth a total capital of VND39.3 billion, sending doctors from the city’s hospitals to medical facilities in Thanh An commune and Thieng Lieng hamlet, deploying X-ray machine with Artificial intelligence integration and communication systems (PACS) in Thanh An healthcare facility, operating telemedicine to help the grassroots medicine center in treating, ensuring all people in the commune using electronic health record in medical examination and treatment, implementing a program to monitor and care for people with chronic non-communicable diseases, providing free health check-ups every three to six months, and developing emergency medical services via inland waterways.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has committed to supporting HCMC to carry out public healthcare projects, Associate Professor, Ph.D., Director of the HCMC Department of Health, Dr. Tang Chi Thuong said at the event.

On this occasion, the municipal Health Department sent four doctors to Thanh An commune, signed an agreement on improving healthcare capacity in Thanh An with the People’s Committee of Can Gio District and handed over an X-ray AI device to the commune's medical unit.

By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh