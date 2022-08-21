HCMC takes care of health, quality of life of people in Thanh An Island Commune

Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai speaks at the working session with Thanh An Island Commune in Can Gio District.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai said that the municipal government is very interested in the development of Thanh An Island Commune and creates favorable conditions for local people to improve their living standards.



He suggested the district and the city’s health sector rebuild Thanh An Commune’s healthcare station; meanwhile, the education sector should strengthen teaching quality to create conditions for effective learning in the commune.

The delegation visits local residents and learned about their activities of daily living. Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (L, 2nd) meets leaders of Thanh An Commune.

Planning and development of Thanh An Commune must be associated with the protection of biosphere reserve, national defense and security, measures against natural disasters and sustainable development.

The commune needs to focus on building Ho Chi Minh cultural space, training civil servants and public staff, and Party membership development.

The delegation hands over presents to disadvantaged people in the commune. Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (R) offers gifts to needy people.

On the same day, the delegation offered incense and flowers in tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh and heroic martyrs at Rung Sac (Sac Forest) Martyr Cemetery and planted bang vuong (the fish poison) tree (with Latin name: Barringtonia Asiatica) presented by soldiers and local people on Truong Sa Islands.

The delegation offers incense and flowers in tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh and heroic martyrs at Rung Sac (Sac Forest) Martyr Cemetery.

On this occasion, the delegation handed over 2,000 national flags to the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front of Thanh An island commune; offered gifts to needy people and schools; and presented Nguyen Huu Tho and Luong Dinh Cua scholarships to disadvantaged students.

The Trade Union of the education sector and the HCMC Department of Education and Training offered VND100 million to the Thanh An secondary and high school.

On August 19-20, teachers and students of the Luong The Vinh High School in District 1 had exchanges with the teaching staff and students of Thanh An secondary and high school.

Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (R) and officials of the city plant bang vuong (the fish poison) tree (with Latin name: Barringtonia Asiatica) at Rung Sac (Sac Forest) Martyr Cemetery. Leaders of HCMC and Thanh An Commune plant bang vuong (the fish poison) tree at Rung Sac (Sac Forest) Martyr Cemetery.

By Van Minh, Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh