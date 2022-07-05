Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Lien Huong gets a fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose at the launching ceremony.

The rollout of the Covid-19 vaccination program offers the third and fourth doses to State officials and laborers nationwide.





Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Lien Huong said that the Covid-19 pandemic still sees complicated developments while countries are at risk of a new outbreak. New Covid-19 variants have been detected in Vietnam where the risk of outbreaks is very real. Vaccination remains the most effective tool against the disease. Some localities in the country have a low rate of the third and fourth Covid-19 vaccine shot for adults aged 18 and over.

The rollout of the Covid-19 vaccination program offers the third and fourth doses to State officials and laborers nationwide.

Standing Vice President of the General Confederation of Labor Vietnam, Tran Thanh Hai noted that State employees and workers were vaccinated against Covid-19 early over the years, contributing to the controlling pandemic and socio-economic recovery and development program

The Covid-19 booster vaccination campaign’s goal is to raise awareness on the importance of Covid-19 immunization and boost people’s immune response and protect you against new variants of the novel coronavirus, he added.

According to the Health Ministry, the extra jab helps increase protection and maintains the duration of effectiveness of the vaccine against Covid-19 because the antibody levels are decreased gradually within 4-6 months after vaccination.





By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Kim Khanh